<span>As you begin to listen to Burgendy Ties' second release, you could be forgiven for believing them to be among Milwaukee's mellowest pop acts. The spirit of early '70s Laurel Canyon inhabits many tracks. The cheery philosophizing and wistful bluesiness of the disc's early cuts are enough to make James Taylor look like Franz Kafka. Then, a short instrumental and a genial ode to romantic longing beforewhoa!some subtly menacing swampiness followed by a lurching, sinister smoothness. Are they a bit mannered at that foreboding? Yeah, maybe, but still, the breadth and balance shown off here bodes promisingly for their next project.</span>