On his latest CD, the reigning king of zydeco works within the fixed points of his Louisiana musical tradition—the influences of blues, country and R&B, and the occasional French vocal—and rocks up the mix for maximum contemporary party appeal. Can't Sit Down also includes a few surprises, especially the ingenious cover of Tom Waits' “Clap Hands.” Chenier's dexterous fingering on the buttons and keys powers every track as he squeezes a barrage of upbeat sound from his accordion.