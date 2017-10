Carla Bley is a minimalist who achieves much with little. On Andando el Tiempo , the pianist leaves micro spaces between notes, intimations of the silence at the heart of reality. Likewise, her longtime accompanists, saxophonist Andy Sheppard and bassist-longtime companion Steve Swallow play just enough and no more. A jazz composer for half a century, passages of her music suggest the lyricism of Duke Ellington’s more ambitious work, but masterfully achieved with fewer resources.