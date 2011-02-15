With a name like Carlos “GoGo” Gomez, you expect salsa or maybe Latin-flavored pop. And while the drummer has played with Tito Puente, his own musical path runs in a different direction on New Paradigm Global Music. Sure, there is a deep Afro-Latin resonance at moments. Mostly, though, the music is a synthesized shimmer set to pattering percussionlike dance floor beats overheard from the chill room. A low point: “Law of Attraction,” a spoken narration on metaphysics against an electronica backdrop with the repeat button pressed many times to emphasize key phrases (“Thoughts are electrical, emotions are magnetic”). Alas, it’s repulsion rather than attraction on that number.