After an EP and full-length album, Milwaukee/Chicago power-pop indie rockers Certain Stars issue the blast of a single before getting back to a longer format. "The Great Destroyer" soaks in piss-and-vinegar vengeance as it manages a Big Star reference and a couple of sparkly hooks that would do Pavement proud . The Magnetic Fields remake on the B-side finds Certain Stars approximating the fun rage of Cracker, and that's not a bad thing.