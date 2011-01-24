West Africa sent great musicians into the world in the 1960s and ’70s, well before the watered-down world music of today. But except for Fela and a few others, most circulated only in Africa and the diaspora and were little heard elsewhere. Washington, D.C.’s Chopteeth is determined to revive this under-recognized phase when American soul collided joyfully with older African traditions. Chopteeth Live captures the roots of Afrobeat in percussive propulsion, sear-off-heads guitar solos, full-on horn sections, ecstatic solos and elastic rhythms that encourage everyone to get up and dance.