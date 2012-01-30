<span style="line-height: 115%;">With <em>Obliquity of the Ecliptic</em>, multi-media artist Christiane D pulls together a remarkable musical tour de force, a dark swirl of sound embracing snaky hip-hop rhythms, singing and rapping, deep funk bass lines, almost elegant echoes of gospel and urgently angry rock. Although <em>Obliquity</em> is her first solo album, D collaborated in the past with Asian Dub Foundation, Adrian Sherwood and Chuck D and their influences are echoed throughout her own music.</span>