With a smooth, even-handed vocal delivery, Milwaukee’s CircleSwitch offers angst, antipathy, misogyny and misanthropy in a post-grunge, post-thrash, post-glam hard rock setting. Given the right kind of break, Ritual could propel them to at least midday Ozzfest billing. Surely there are strippers inclined toward power chords and young men whose wardrobes abound with denim and leather for whom Ritual will speak to their respective worlds. CircleSwitch continues to bring competence to their unsociable artistry.