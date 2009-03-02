If there's such a thing as nutritious bubble gum, Milwaukee's Curt Mychael is making it. On much of Sketches in Time, Mychael's keen melodic sensibility parallels some of the best of The Archies. Melding that powerfully poppy inclination to varied romantic perspectives gives Mychael an in to Jason Mraz's fan base. Combine all that with a rugged, non-threatening handsomeness, and the right breaks could garner Mychael some airplay, ranging anywhere from adult-contemporary formats to Radio Disney.