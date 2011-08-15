Milwaukee's Mark G.E. and long-distance collaborator Jim Skeel record together under the name Cyberchump. Playing with electronic textures on their latest CD, the two-disc Their Moment of Perfect Happiness, the prolific duo makes music in which the humanity isn't lost amid the technology. The clanging, trippy beats and synth melodies sound rough-hewn and artisanal as they travel across lively instrumental techno-pop, moody soundscapes, ambient journeys and even the deep echoes of dub. Cyberchump employs instruments old and new, including kalimba, tape loops and laptop, in a bracing collection.