D’Pop!: D’Pop! (Straight To The Point Records)

In the early ’80s a Milwaukee band with a humble-brag of a name, The Pop, issued a lone single with a heavy debt to Merseybeat-era Beatles, and then...nothing, until now. Partially composed of members of that long-ago band, D’Pop compiled both sides of that collectible 45 onto an album of otherwise new material.

The intervening years saw the Pop’sters and their pals flirt with genres ranging from instrumental surf akin to a more metallic Ventures, reggae, folk rock and the kind of poppy progressiveness so long associated with the Midwest thanks to Styx, Kansas, et al. So, apart from the steal of a deal on getting those original two Pop tunes for a fraction of their going price among collectors, the remainder of D’Pop! could frustrate, amuse, educate and/or merely sound reflective of men with eclectic tastes.