'Daddy Don't Do Politics' by Roxi Copland

When she was living in Milwaukee, Roxi Copland proffered sultry jazz singing with crossover appeal for adult contemporary and fusion listeners. She's been in Austin, Texas for more than a minute now, and her latest digital single, “Daddy Don’t Do Politics,” evidences that her current environs may have borne some influence upon her current musical direction. Over a walking bassline, sprightly banjo strums and snappy drums, Copland tells of a fellow suffering some self-delusion as a purported self-made made who espouses conservatism, though not flagrantly so. One need not stand on her side of the aisle to appreciate Copland's lyrical wit and successful spry adaptation to a style for which she wasn't previously known. Whether she means "Daddy" as sarcastic dig snarky conciliatory gesture, or both, her return is welcome. And whenever she wants to reconnect with jazz, that would be a boon as well.