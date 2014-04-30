Danny Rivera and Nelson González: Obsesión (Marmara House Projects)

Danny Rivera, dubbedthe “National Voice of Puerto Rico,” teams up with his long-time collaborator, virtuosictresero Nelson Gonzalez, for this collection of classic bolerosâ€”Latin ballads comprised ofcatchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics. The duo is joined by a number ofLatino music luminaries (including Chucho Valdés, thelate master percussionist Manny Oquendo, even Miami Symphony Orchestra concertmasterFederico Britos), but it’s mostly Rivera and GonzÃ¡lez’s show. The songs are presented inminimalist arrangements, resulting in a program that’s perfect for winding downafter a long evening.