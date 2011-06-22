Dano & Sons at Sun Studio

Milwaukee's Dano Peterson and sons Shayne and Jeff traveled to Memphis to record in one of the world's legendary studios. Only the opening track tries to emulate the Sun sound, and rockabilly is not the band's forte. Where the Petersons excel is with idiosyncratic basement rock with urgent riffs and bass lines, fiercely strummed melodies and furious vocals. Most of the songs are raw but quite good. The absence of drums is the Petersons' best homage to Sun. Like the Memphis label's early records, their sound is percussive enough without a drum kit.