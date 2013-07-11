Dano & Sons

×

Jails & Graveyards is the second album of original songs recorded by Waukesha’s Dano Peterson and sons Jeff Carlson and Shayne Peterson in a one-night flurry at Memphis’ famed Sun Studio. A few numbers catch the memory of rockabilly, but recreating the sound of 1954 was beside the point. The best of Jails & Graveyards are excellent exercises in the craft of rock ’n’ roll songwriting, with influences that range from ’60s to ’70s punk and many stops elsewhere. The raw demo energy should not disguise that these could become great pop rock recordings in the hands of a careful producer.