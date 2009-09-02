The Daredevil Christopher Wright, a hyperactive Eau Claire trio, hails from the same northwest Wisconsin environs as Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, who mixed this full-length debut. But the act's sound is original and requires no indie star power. The Daredevils pile on sounds while retaining an endearingly homey style.

Wedded to songs with cryptic autobiographical details (inspired in good measure by one member's injured back) and biblical allusions, In Deference to a Broken Back bristles with energy, the sum of which the band may not fully utilize. Hearing them figure out what to do with all of that kinetic buzz provides much of the ample engagement here. An album this promising could lead to tours or collaborations with kindred souls such as Sufjan Stevens and Danielson Famile.