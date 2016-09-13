Debo Band: Ere Gobez (FPE Records)

Ethiopia had a vibrant and especially unique music scene before bad government and famine pushed the country into catastrophe during the 1980s. Debo Band draws from those sources from a contemporary context without—and this is a tricky balancing act—losing sight of the essential values of the original models. The rhythms are a propulsive fusion of East Africa and James Brown, the vocals are forceful and laced with Oriental modes, the horns launch into dizzying solos and the electric guitars add a touch of psychedelia to the mix.