Delta Bound by Sabertooth Swing

Sabertooth Swing

Sabertooth Swing "Delta Bound"

With Delta Bound, Sabertooth Swing sketches out a not-exactly chronological history lesson on the music and culture of Louisiana. There are spoken word tracks, including a reading of an account by Spanish explorers recalling their massacre of indigenous people, and lots of Basin Street horn playing. Some of the connections made are surprising. The reggae instrumental “Sweet Lorna” is a reminder that New Orleans R&B was formative in the development of a distinctly Jamaican sound in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. Cajun musicians invest several tracks with their distinct heritage, including vocals in French.