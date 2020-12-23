Dialogue by Christopher Hollyday & Telepathy

His previous album was called Telepathy and he named his newest Dialogue—both appropriate descriptions of what happens when a good jazz combo reaches its peak. Hollyday also calls his band Telepathy on their exuberant new album, a controlled exercise in furious hard bop. Hollyday’s solos tear across the compositions—some are his, most are versions—sharing attention mostly with trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos and pianist Joshua White. Hollyday’s last two albums represent something of a comeback, He’d been a promising young jazzman in the early ‘90s and stopped recording for many years, devoting himself to teaching music. Hollyday must have learned a few things over the past quarter-century and returns to the studio strong as ever.