Dick Eliot began playing in the Milwaukee area during the 1950s, when jazz still overlapped with pop to a much greater extent than today, and jazz clubs proliferated. His solo guitar album, Catch the Wave , echoes much of the music that caught his ears over the years. Eliot’s fluid leads and rhythms, his inventive ways with melodies, show the inspiration of bossa nova and blues, bebop and the Beatles.

Dick Eliot’s CD release party will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at County Clare.