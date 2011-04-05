Dub originated in the recording studios of Jamaica as trippy reggae musicians experimented with the controls. In the digital age the idea of introducing the sonic dimension of dub to the stage is no longer especially remarkable, but NYC's Dub is a Weapon have built a reputation for doing just that. With Vaporized, the circle comes round as the group bring their live dub back to the studio. Deep reggae grooves and arresting melodies encounter the occasional flourish of soul organ, jazzy saxophone and rock guitar in an album at once a little spacey but thoroughly grounded in hip swaying rhythms. Vaporized is an enjoyable effort by a multigenerational crew with a good grip on the sounds of Jamaica.