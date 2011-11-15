Former Milwaukee singer-songwriter Dustin Lee moved to Minneapolis two years ago when his wife accepted a new job, but he still wrote a song about our fair city for his second album, This Is How the Story Goes. “It took your city to believe/ You put your heart out there for me/ That's why I'm sorry, but I'm gonna have to leave/ Oh, Milwaukee, you got the best of me,” Lee sings in “Milwaukee,” a thank-you note to the city for finally convincing him to pursue a music career.

Lee's mostly acoustic songs come straight from the heartland and are simple, honest and melodic, his warm and compelling voice sounding immediately familiar. With more songs about relationships and the blue-collar lifestyle, This Is How the Story Goes lives up to the promise of 2009's On My Way Back Home, whose title track was named Best Folk Song at Milwaukee's 2010 Indian Summer Music Awards.

Dustin Lee will perform Nov. 17 at Linneman's Riverwest Inn.