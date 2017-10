Eight O’Five Jive harken back to the late-’90s swing revival on Swing Set , keeping up that twirl-your-partner rhythm on a highly polished set of originals. The tight Nashville combo are fronted by Lee Shropshire, singing with sexy good humor of the pleasures of highballs and the ways of wayward men. Looking beyond the revivalists of two decades ago, Eight O’Five Jive connects with the honking saxophones and sharp-elbowed guitar solos of the original jiving jump bands of the 1940s.