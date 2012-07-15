<span>Woody Guthrie didn't live in the age of niche marketing and never imagined some of his songs would be packaged as “kids' friendly.” His repertoire was meant to embrace everyone, old as well as younghe wanted to reach people and why not begin with children? With that spirit, folkie Elizabeth Mitchell lends her whole-grain voice to 13 Guthrie tunes on Little Seed. Some are deliveredin straight-ahead acoustic guitar and vocal settings, while others are given novel arrangements in tones of world music (“Sleep Eye”) or gentle rockabilly (“Who's My Pretty Baby?”). All will sound pleasant and undisturbing in the nursery.</span>