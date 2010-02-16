×

Eloy should be afamiliar name to progressive-rock fans of a certain age. And now, thanks to theoutstanding reunion album VisionarytheGerman band’s first studio record since 1998 and released to coincide withEloy’s 40th anniversarya whole new generation of listeners can hear what allthe fuss was about.

By reconvening withfour previous Eloy members, band founder and guitarist Frank Bornemann reprisesclassic symphonic, space-rock tendencies that recall Pink Floyd, The MoodyBlues, Jethro Tull and Yes but actually sound nothing like those groups. Visionary’s emotions and melodies areenhanced with the addition of prominent female vocalists on “The Challenge(Time to Turn, Part 2)” and “Summernight Symphony,” and lyrics to songs such as“The Refuge” and “The Secret” find Bornemann continuing to explore the realmsof cosmic consciousness.

With a running timeof just 42 minutes, Visionary is asuccinct and satisfying album that may turn on people who didn’t even realizethey liked progressive rock.



