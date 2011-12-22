Elvis Thao & the Creatives

<span></span><span>Elvis Thao is a socially conscious rocker from Milwaukee with a voice capable of rage and vulnerability, an ear for melody and a gift for the occasionally memorable line of lyric. He's fortunate to keep good company for <em>The Water Street Experiment</em></span><span> with producer Jeff Hamilton and a fine cast of local musicians, including onetime Plasticland guitarist Dan Mullins, Violent Femmes drummer Victor DeLorenzo, Beatallica drummer Ryan Charles and a couple of horn players from Kings Go Forth, Eric Jacobson and David Cusma. Shopping wisely from the contemporary marketplace of influences, Thao brings cello together with turntables and Americana with a touch of Morrissey. His stand up and fight song “No! (Neutralize)” could be the best anthem to emerge from the new age of protest.</span><span><br /><br /><em>CD release party 8 p.m., Dec. 29 at The Monkey Bar, 1619 S. 1<sup>st</sup> St.</em></span>