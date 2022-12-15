Emerald City Nights: Live at The Penthouse 1963-1964; Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse, 1965-1966, by Ahmad Jamal

'Emerald City Nights' by Ahmad Jamal

Jazz Detective is an apt name for producer Zev Feldman’s new label. For that label’s debut, Feldman tracked down several hours of material recorded in the mid-1960s by Ahmad Jamal at a Seattle club, The Penthouse, and spread the music across two double-CDs.

Jamal was one of the ‘60s most recognized jazz pianists, a musician with agile hands and a nimble imagination as he worked his way inside and around the melodies. The live format was loose, with lots of opportunities for his ensemble members to solo, albeit they were most enjoyable when providing a steady pulse behind their leader’s improvisations. Most of the music was drawn from the Great American Songbook along with works by several jazz greats.

Jamal, now 92, retired from performing in 2020. These may be among the final releases of his previously lost material—unless the Jazz Detective locates more.