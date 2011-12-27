On her eighth album, songwriter and singer Emily Hurd covers the psychological terrain of lovethe hope as well as the loss, the exuberance of experience and the melancholy of regret. The striking images of her lyrics, delivered in a voice at once powerful and quirky, are set to music straddling the line between Americana and pop. <em>Long Lost Ghosts</em> suggests that the classic pop verities of the '60s and '70s have become indistinguishable from nostalgia for bygone American folk culture. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>