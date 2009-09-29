Eyal Maoz’s Edom

×

The opening track of Hope and Destruction sounds like Jewish Black Sabbath, heavy riffswith a distinct Sephardic accent. And so it goes on this excellent album byIsraeli-born guitarist and composer Eyal Maoz. Here, the John Zorn collaboratorfronts his own band, a confident merger of ’60s garage rock with Near East and new-wave influences into powerfullyastringent, noisy yet melodic instrumental rock. Maoz has earned the dexterouschops of a great fusion guitarist, but with none of the usual wankiness. Herocks his inspiration hard.



