×

Milwaukee

The WhiteWomen EP consists of funny, askew punk rock from a couple ofbands in anostalgic 7-inch format. With their semi-psychedelic/semi-crusty numbers, Farmsin Trouble add a tad more melody than their compatriots. The act with thecrazier name, Crappy Dracula, has the noisier sound, too, but it's anabrasiveness tempered by self-deprecation and the travails of urban ennui.