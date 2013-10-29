Fats Kaplin | The Fatman Cometh & World of Wonder (Pulp Country)

×

Multi-instrumentalist Fats Kaplin has played behind everyone from Jack White to the Judds; now this name on the credit line steps out on a double CD of his own songs (plus some arrangements of traditional numbers). Americana is the broad label and within that, Kaplin displays great range. The fast fiddling of “Shakin’ Down the Acorns” segues easily into the moody balladry of “The Ghost Waltz” and the lively turn-of-the-last-century string orchestra sounds of “Dust Rag.” Kaplin shows confidence and command in many styles.