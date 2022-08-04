'For You I Can' by Dan Lepien

On his way to issuing, or so one hopes, a full album, Milwaukee country singer Dan Lepien drops another single to demonstrate his increasing artistic maturity and readiness for a national spotlight. With a rich, yet understated, fiddle backdrop and Lepien’s fulsome vocal twang, “Can” offers the kind of plainspoken virtues and verities that once made downtempo singles from cowboy-hatted heroes such as Alan Jackson and Clay Walker such highlights between boot-scootin’ party-starters on ‘90s radio.

And though many folks may be nostalgic for country from the Clinton administration era nowadays, this track and the past few years of Lepien's recording career prove he’s not so much about sounding retro as simply classic in his approach. Should he attract the wider audience he has deserved for a while now, Lepien has a cinch to a wedding reception first dance with his latest offering and a fine introduction for newbies before they discover his rowdier side.