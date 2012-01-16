<span>Entertaining children has long been part of Dave Fox and Will Branch's act. For <em>Things are Coming My Way!</em></span><span> the Milwaukee folkies chose the songs from their live sets proven most likely to make kids laugh. Accompanied on their extended romp through old-time goofiness by some talented local musicians, Fox & Branch proceed through cheerful versions of American folk chestnuts such as the strangely subversive “The Big Rock Candy Mountain,” the unfailingly rousing “Down by the Riverside” and the soulfully rhythmic “Dr. Knickerbocker.” <em>Things are</em></span><span> <em>Coming My Way!</em></span><span> should put a smile on the face of the crankiest child (or adult).</span>