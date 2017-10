×

The award-winning pianist Fred Hersch returns with a new album of jazz a la Dave Brubeck. Intricately knotted melodies, angled sideways to the rhythms, are delivered with cool panache throughout Floating . Hersch focuses on his own compositions but includes a pair of standards and concludes the disc with Thelonious Monk’s “Let’s Cool One.” The interchange between Hersch and his collaborators, bassist John Hébert and drummer Eric McPherson, is intuitive.