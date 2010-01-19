×

A schooledtrumpeter, Gabriel Johnson has added a touch of jazz to the soundtracks of suchrecent Clint Eastwood films as Invictusand Changeling. On Fra_ctured, Johnson sets the cool,lonesome, Miles Davis-inspired tone of his horn against moody and melodicsynthesized backdrops. The result conjures switched-on ’70s progressive rockalong with percolating electro-funk and copy-and-paste Pro Tools jazz.Obviously in the school of Miles, Fra_ctured suggests a direction the jazzgreat might have taken had he lived into the 21st century.