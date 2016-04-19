Gabriela Martina: No White Shoes

Swiss-born vocalist Gabriela Martina’s debut album No White Shoes is a compelling showcase of diverse sound, and a marvelous voice. At its core, the album is bebop jazz infused with contemporary techno and rock, all held together by Martina’s impressive range. She can go from a somber to ecstatic sound in an instant. Abstraction looms over the last few tracks, though. The covers of “Witch Hunt” and “A Night in Tunisia” both sorely need the energy of earlier songs like “Narcissus,” but as a whole, No White Shoes delivers genuine talent.