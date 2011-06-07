Some folk music groups try to update their sound with rock rhythms or hip-hop beats while others go for raw-boned period authenticity. Quebec's Genticorum fall into another camp where historical details are polished to a high gloss and the players admit to a certain eclecticism in their influences—including an Celtic sound old-time Quebec may have lacked. Mixing traditional tunes with originals and singing in French, Genticorum's toe tapping, fiddle-powered numbers are augmented with lovely a capella performances.