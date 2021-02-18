Ghosts of West Virginia by Steve Earle & The Dukes (New West)

Exacerbated by the January 6 Capitol mob attack, President Biden’s greatest domestic challenge is bridging the chasm between “red” and “blue” America, as deep and wide as any Appalachian valley. Thus, Steve Earle’s brilliantly insightful 2020 album is so pertinent. He inhabits the lives of West Virginia coal miners—among Trump’s most forsaken followers—inspired by the tragic April 2010 mine explosion there. It’s the soundtrack to a 2020 documentary theater work on the tragedy, Coal Country.

Earle’s crusty singing, and the sinewy band playing, often sound as expressive as the heaving guts of a working miner, or his exhalation in pained repose and reflection. Earle unearths richly peopled story-songs, “Devil Put the Coal in the Ground,” at once grave and scathingly boisterous, or the deep-veined singing and words of “Time is Never on Our Side,” as if Earle is tenderly scraping shards of blood-stained coal from the blast’s ravaged site. Hear also the achingly lovely widow’s lament “If I Could See Your Face Again” sung by the Dukes’ Eleanor Whitmore, and the indignant “It’s About Blood,” where Earle lays blame, and ends with resounding recitation of all 29 blast-victim names, like an aural tour of a fresh grave site. It rings, too, like hammers on buttresses of a rising bridge to a better, more whole America: “It’s about muscle/ it’s about bone/ it’s about a river running thicker than water/ cause it’s about blood.”