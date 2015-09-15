Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble: The Whistle Blower (Fanfare Jazz)

Israeli-born, British-based Gilad Atzmon has enjoyed a varied career as saxophonist for everyone from Pink Floyd to Ian Dury, Robert Wyatt to Paul McCartney. His main love is jazz. On the eighth album with his band, The Orient House, he melds klezmer with its Arabic cousins on the pointedly ironic “Gaza Mon Amour” before moving on to the rolling, supple grooves of ’60s jazz and lovely low-key playing against brushed drums suggestive of a ’40s period film. Outstanding on alto and soprano sax, Atzmon also pitches in on clarinet, accordion and guitar.