This album is a great reminder of why I still go to concerts. I recently enjoyed a performance by alto saxophonist Grace Kelly, whose hard bop jazz sensibilities showed impressive maturity. Kelly’s new concert release in no way resembles that night. The album seems to be a conscious attempt to recast this traditionalist as a singer who occasionally picks up her horn. There are backing vocalists, a cello, a trumpet and a ukulele. All of this is clutter, which severely impedes a clear view of Kelly’s great talent.