Grateful Dead: The Best of the Grateful Dead Live (Rhino)

A Grateful Dead concert was many things, including an idea of community and a DIY approach to circumventing the music industry. Musically, however, they were often spotty. This new compilation gives evidence that they could be hot and cold—sometimes within the same song. Recorded at various venues from 1969 through 1999 and culled from official releases, The Best of the Grateful Dead Live is best when Jerry Garcia slips into guitar overdrive and the band follows. Veteran Deadheads will already have the material but the new set is a decent starter for the curious.

