Born in Uruguay but living in Brooklyn, singer-guitarist-songwriter Guarco makes music that sounds like a walk down a New York street in summertime—or a street in most cosmopolitan places in the 21st century. On Fiebre, Guarco blends music from a half dozen sources—from flamenco to reggae, from rock to hip-hop to balladry and back again. Fiebre is Spanish for fever, but the heat is at low simmer, not unlike the echo of music overheard from the open windows of passing cars or apartments overhead.