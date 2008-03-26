One of the sources of the psychedelic sound was the traditional music of the Near East. Iranian-American songwriter and singer Haale draws from her heritage as well as ’60s rock on her latest CD. The title of No Ceiling may refer to the roofless, heavenward vista of songs echoing the influence of Sufi trance and rock dance. One or two tracks veer close to shoegazer boredom, but most possess an urgent gravity reminiscent of Grace Slick’s early band, the Great Society, or some of the dreamier psychedelically tinged pop to emerge in the United Kingdom during the ’80s.

Haale performs April 1 at Shank Hall.