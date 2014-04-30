Hannah Gill: Hannah Gill (Greene Street Music)

×

Fans of The Cranberries might want to check out the debut EP from this Maryland native, who sounds like a young Delores O’Riordan. I say young because Gill is only 16, but with a voice and delivery that’s mature well beyond her years. The six songs include four originals from producer Brad Hammonds, plus covers of Kimbra’s “Two Way Street” and Christina Perri’s “Distance.” Hammonds leads Gill’s backup band, whose jazzy sounds provide the perfect complement to her ear-catching vocals. Indeed, it will be interesting to see how this promising talent’s career unfolds.