Hard to believe Walk the Walk… Talk the Talk is the third studio album from the unlikely rockabilly combo of Lemmy Kilmister, Slim Jim Phantom and Danny B. Harvey. Hell, this trio didn't seem destined to last one record, let alone three. But here they are—the iconic vocalist and bassist from Motörhead, the drummer from Stray Cats and the overlooked guitar and piano player from rockabilly nation—boogieing their asses off.

This raw-sounding collection of 10 covers, plus two HeadCat originals, shakes, rattles and rolls for 27-and-a-half minutes, revealing more of Lemmy's playful side. Whether handling Mel Tillis' “I Ain't Never,” Chuck Berry's “Let It Rock” or The Beatles' “You Can't Do That,” HeadCat charges headfirst into a fuzzy wall of rockabilly, punk, blues and rock. Originals “American Beat” and “The Eagle Flies on Friday” fit right in, but these Cats save the best for last: an unexpected cover of “Crossroads,” which sounds better than it ever did performed by Cream.