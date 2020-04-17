'Hypocrisy Democracy' By Dave Glasser

The title of saxophonist-composer Dave Glasser’s latest album—not to mention song titles such as “Freedom” and “Justice”—points to a political subtext floating somewhere beyond the music. “Glee for Lee” anchors it in autobiography. Glasser is the son of longtime ACLU executive director Ira Glasser, whose friend, esteemed jazz critic Nat Henthoff, introduced young Dave to a saxophone tutor, Lee Konitz. Much of Hypocrisy Democracy’s music is rooted in post-bop, where tricky fast sax leads send the combo scurrying to catchup. The band get funky on “It’s Nothing New,” takes it slow on “Dilemonk” (a tribute to Thelonious You Know Who) and tackles a familiar tune from the Disney catalog on the album’s lone non-original, “It’s a Small World.”