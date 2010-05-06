Iggy & the Stooges

­Iggy Pop recorded a trio of albums with the Stooges, each one distinct in sound if not in attitude. Their 1969 debut could be described as sullen psychedelia; Fun House (1970) flirted with free jazz and Iggy's final outing with the Stooges, Raw Power (1973), was a great hard rock album. The new Legacy Edition includes a second disc with a pair of inconsequential studio outtakes and a live show from '73, featuring the boogie-woogie piano of Scott Thurston, that gives a vivid, smack-down impression of the band in concert.

The main deal, however, is still the eight tracks from Raw Power. “Search and Destroy” and “Raw Power” are built on James Williamson's classic guitar riffs with an earth-moving yet propulsive finesse lacked by most of the metal to come. Bassist Ron Asheton and drummer Scott Asheton cut deep grooves in rhythm. Unexpected sonic touches include the clanking cell block percussion accompanying the raging title cut, and a turbulent autumnal ballad, “Gimme Danger,” conjuring ghosts of Jim Morrison.

­ Raw Power sold few copies when first released, but left a deep impression on those who heard itespecially musicians who would soon lead the way into punk rock.