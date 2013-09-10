×
Bluesy rock of the type The Black Crowesfashioned by following The Allman Brothers’ footsteps could easily be cliché bynow. Then there are bands such as Milwaukee’s The Imperial to counter thatnotion. The linchpin to selling their classic approach may be Andy Kobelinski’svocals, reminiscent of an especially hungry Jonny Lang beset by untrustworthywomen and life in general. That he and the rest of his quartet pack a taut,danceable wallop out of moves long enshrined in the classic rock pantheon makesthese six songs sound a bit too brief. Leave them wanting more, right,guys?