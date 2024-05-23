‘In Perfect Harmony: The Lost Album’ by Chet Baker and Jack Sheldon

Expand In Perfect Harmony by Chet Baker and Jack Sheldon

An abundance of previously unreleased concert recordings has surfaced lately by great jazz artists from the last century, but an unknown studio album? That’s a rarity. In Perfect Harmony is a 1972 session that brought together an unlikely pair of trumpet-playing singers, Chet Baker and Jack Sheldon.

Sheldon was at his career peak with the “Merv Griffin Show” band, while Baker had fallen from view. Their performances were a study in harmonious contrast, joining the emotionally gregarious Sheldon with the cooly detached Baker. The spotlight throughout is on voices and trumpets with the star session players, including pianist Dave Frishberg, providing steady but unobtrusive backup. Baker and Sheldon swapped vocals and traded solos on a set of Gershwin, Rodgers and Hart, Antonio Carlos Jobim and other classics in a uniquely engaging and, sadly, short-lived partnership.

