'In Reel Time' by Mira Choquette

Heartbreak can be devastating. But it can also be a muse of profound inspiration. Canadian jazz singer Mira Choquette experienced a romantic break-up not long before starting the sessions for In Reel Time, and her emotional turbulence may well have fueled her interpretive approach. That impression may take repeated listens to glean but it’s not an undertaking without pleasure.

Choquette may first sound playful, even a bit saucy, like when she croons of the absence of a moon in the sky to give lovers cover. Not long thereafter, however, when she undertakes a Cole Porter and Jacques Brel repertoire, her emotional veneer doesn't exactly crack; but the palette from which she draws becomes more complex. Soon enough, though, she’s game for joy and fun, as expressed in her treatment of Harry Belafonte and Stevie Wonder pieces. No matter the feelings she conveys, Choquette’s tone remains agreeably approachable throughout Time, reflecting the most resonant aspects of Ella Fitzgerald and Amy Winehouse with an infusion of folkiness. Her tact pairs warmly with the piano, upright bass and drum kit backing her. Producer Josh Goldman’s conversion of a living room into a recording studio doubtless effected the inviting ambience of his work with Choquette and her band as well.